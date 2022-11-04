Conservative Leaders Say India’s ‘Neutrality’ Was Raised During Call Between Sunak, PM Modi: Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UK foreign secretary James Cleverly raised India’s neutral position on Ukraine Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar respectively during their discussions, the Times of India said in a report.

The confirmation that the Russian military operation in Ukraine was raised at the highest level also came from Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK junior minister for South Asia during a debate on Ukraine in the House of Lords earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Lord Howell of Guildford from the Conservative Party said the British diplomats should aim to mobilise the other 55 members of the Commonwealth to take a stronger stance against the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The readout of the call between Sunak and Prime Minister Modi does not mention Ukraine but only referred to a discussion on ‘shared global challenges’. Ahmad’s response came after Liberal Democrat peer Lord Purvis of Tweed questioned him on what the UK is saying to ‘allies in the Gulf and India in particular.’

Tweed warned against the UK being too reliant on India for the UK-India trade deal.

“Have the foreign secretary and the prime minister raised at the highest levels the concern about the impact of our allies in effectively providing neutrality but also therefore de facto support? This is a challenging area for the UK’s foreign policy,” Tweed questioned, according to the Times of India.

This is a challenging area for the UK’s foreign policy, but one we need to tackle. It would be depressing if we are too reliant on the Gulf’s inward investment and too hopeful for a trade deal with India if that prevents us from having very hard conversations with our allies

Tweed said that this is a challenging area for the UK’s foreign policy but this needs to be tackled. He said if the UK grows too reliant on the Gulf’s inward investment it will prevent hard conversations. He also referred to the trade deal with India and said if the UK grows ‘too hopeful’ that too prevents the UK from having hard conversations.

Ahmad responded by saying that during the phone conversation between PM Modi and Rishi Sunak the Ukraine issue was ‘part and parcel of their discussions’ and will continue. Ahmad said the UK was seeing some progress and said some West Asian nations are supporting Ukraine’s position in multilateral forums like the UN.

Read all the Latest News here