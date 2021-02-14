News18 Logo

UK Says it Shares US Concerns Over WHO Covid-19 Mission To China

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he shared concerns about the level of access given to a WHO's fact-finding mission to China.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he shared concerns about the level of access given to a World Health Organisation COVID-19 fact-finding mission to China, echoing criticism from the United States.

“We do share concerns that they get full cooperation and they get the answers they need, and so we’ll be pushing for it to have full access, get all the data it needs,” Raab said in a BBC interview when asked if he shared US concerns.


