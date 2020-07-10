WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK Says It Will Not Join EU's Covid-19 Vaccine Scheme

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, said it will not join the 2.4 billion-euro European Union plan to secure advance purchases of promising COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
Britain has turned down the chance to join a 2.4 billion-euro European Union plan to secure advance purchases of promising COVID-19 vaccines, saying it would not have had a say over the programme.

"The UK government has decided on this occasion not to join this internal EU initiative, but given our shared interest in ensuring that vaccines are available to all, we are committed to strengthening our collaboration with the EU outside the framework," Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, said.

