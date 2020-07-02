WORLD

UK Says Significant Differences Remain on Brexit Free Trade Deal

Representative image.

UK chief negotiator David Frost said talks have been comprehensive and useful, but significant differences still remain on a number of important issues.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
The United Kingdom and European Union concluded several days of "useful" face-to-face talks on a Brexit free trade deal on Thursday but London said significant differences remained.

"The negotiations have been comprehensive and useful," UK chief negotiator David Frost said. "But they have also underlined the significant differences that still remain between us on a number of important issues."

"We remain committed to working hard to find an early understanding on the principles underlying an agreement out of the intensified talks process during July, as agreed at the HLM on 15 June," Frost said. "Talks will continue next week in London as agreed in the revised terms of reference published on 12 June."

