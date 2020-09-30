News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

UK Secures Vietnam Backing To Join Trans-Pacific Trading Group, Raab Says

LONDON: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday Britain had secured Vietnam’s public support for it to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“This is a significant step in taking the UK-Vietnam economic relationship to the next level, and demonstrating the UK’s commitment and value to the region,” Raab said on Twitter.

The CPTPP is a free trade agreement that links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

  • First Published: September 30, 2020, 9:44 AM IST
