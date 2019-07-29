English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Seethed at Record-high Temperature of 38.7°C on July 25
The temperature was recorded at Cambridge University Botanic Garden, beating a previous record high of 38.5° Celsius from August 2003.
Visitors on Brighton beach play in the sea during the hot summer weather on July 25. (Reuters)
Loading...
London: Britain recorded its highest-ever temperature of 38.7° Celsius (101.7 Fahrenheit) in Cambridge on July 25, the country's national weather service said on Monday, confirming an earlier provisional reading.
The temperature was recorded at Cambridge University Botanic Garden, beating a previous record high of 38.5° Celsius from August 2003.
The Met Office, a government weather forecasting agency, provisionally announced the result on Friday and said on Monday that it had now been officially validated.
The Met Office said there was still a chance that an even higher value had been recorded elsewhere, as some of its observation sites only report monthly.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ByteDance Making Its Own Smartphone after Striking Deal with Manufacturer, Smartisan
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- After Amir Retirement, PCB Makes Domestic Cricket Mandatory for Stars
- Mercedes Cars Now Have Fully Automated Driverless Parking After Germany Okays Trials
Photogallery
Loading...