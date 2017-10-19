English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Sets October 30 Deadline for Stalled Northern Ireland Talks
Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire warned that without any signs of a deal by the end of the month, the government in Westminster would have to pass a budget for the region, adding that "the prospects do not look positive at this time."
Former US President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London on October 19, 2017. Clinton — who helped broker the 1998 peace accord — visited both Northern Ireland, where he met privately with its leaders, and Ireland. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)
Loading...
London: Britain on Wednesday set a new deadline of October 30 for Northern Ireland's deadlocked political parties to reach a powersharing deal, warning it would otherwise have to impose direct rule.
Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire warned that without any signs of a deal by the end of the month, the government in Westminster would have to pass a budget for the region, adding that "the prospects do not look positive at this time."
"We're on a glide path to more Westminster intervention," he told a parliamentary committee in London.
"I would like the parties to recognise the spirit of compromise."
"The best possible outcome is for locally elected politicians to make decisions and be held accountable by a locally elected assembly, that is the bedrock of the Belfast Agreement," he said, referring to a deal that ended three decades of fighting.
Northern Ireland's semi-autonomous government collapsed in January, after Sinn Fein pulled out of governing with their DUP counterparts over the handling of a renewable energy scheme.
Talks between the parties have since failed to break the stalemate, amid further wrangling over an Irish language law.
Former US President Bill Clinton — who helped broker the 1998 peace accord — visited both Northern Ireland, where he met privately with its leaders, and Ireland.
He was also set to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday to discuss, among other things, the deadlock.
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded recent progress in easing the stalemate had stalled, and sounded the alarm this week at the potential impact of a continued impasse.
"Their public services are about to run out of money because the budget allocation is running out," he said.
"Meanwhile, both the DUP and Sinn Fein are arguing about the intricacies of an Irish Language Act."
Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire warned that without any signs of a deal by the end of the month, the government in Westminster would have to pass a budget for the region, adding that "the prospects do not look positive at this time."
"We're on a glide path to more Westminster intervention," he told a parliamentary committee in London.
"I would like the parties to recognise the spirit of compromise."
"The best possible outcome is for locally elected politicians to make decisions and be held accountable by a locally elected assembly, that is the bedrock of the Belfast Agreement," he said, referring to a deal that ended three decades of fighting.
Northern Ireland's semi-autonomous government collapsed in January, after Sinn Fein pulled out of governing with their DUP counterparts over the handling of a renewable energy scheme.
Talks between the parties have since failed to break the stalemate, amid further wrangling over an Irish language law.
Former US President Bill Clinton — who helped broker the 1998 peace accord — visited both Northern Ireland, where he met privately with its leaders, and Ireland.
He was also set to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday to discuss, among other things, the deadlock.
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded recent progress in easing the stalemate had stalled, and sounded the alarm this week at the potential impact of a continued impasse.
"Their public services are about to run out of money because the budget allocation is running out," he said.
"Meanwhile, both the DUP and Sinn Fein are arguing about the intricacies of an Irish Language Act."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
Monday 29 October , 2018 Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Avengers 4: Leaked Details Suggest a November Trailer, Title and the Theme Score
- Nissan Patrol SUV Creates Guinness World Records Title For Largest Synchronized Car Dance
- Ayushmann Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo with Wife Tahira on Wedding Anniversary
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...