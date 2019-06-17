Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

UK Shares List in China, a First for Foreign Firms​

The launch of the London-Shanghai Stock Connect marks "the first time that any foreign company will be able to list in mainland China", a statement said, as the UK seeks to extend close trading ties with the Asian powerhouse, despite strains caused by the fallout between Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and the US.

AFP

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UK Shares List in China, a First for Foreign Firms​
Image for representation.
Loading...

London: Britain and China began selling shares in each others' companies on Monday under a landmark deal, Britain's Treasury announced, as London looks to remain a leading financial centre post Brexit.

The launch of the London-Shanghai Stock Connect marks "the first time that any foreign company will be able to list in mainland China", a statement said, as the UK seeks to extend close trading ties with the Asian powerhouse, despite strains caused by the fallout between Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and the US.

The announcement Monday was the "centrepiece" of the UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue, the Treasury said.

Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond was hosting China's Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and a delegation "to discuss multilateral and bilateral economic issues, financial services cooperation, and trade and investment", it added. Hammond said in the statement: "London is a global financial centre like no other, and today's launch is a strong vote of confidence in the UK market. Stock Connect is a ground-breaking initiative, which will deepen our global connectivity as we look outwards to new opportunities in Asia."

The link-up allows investors to trade across London and Chinese time zones and ultimately raise fresh capital, although unlike UK companies, not every Chinese-listed firm is eligible to take part.

"The culmination of four years' work, Stock Connect will mean, for the first time, that international investors will be able to access China A-shares from outside of Greater China, and through international trading and settlement practices," the UK Treasury explained. "Stock Connect will not require any direct trading infrastructure links," it added.

There are almost 1,500 companies listed in Shanghai, including more than 260 potentially eligible to take part in Stock Connect and list in London, the statement added.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chief for the City of London financial district, described the agreement as "good news for the UK, China and the wider global economy". "Innovation is key to London maintaining its position as a leading international financial hub," she added.

Meanwhile at a press conference later in the day, Hammond said he had discussed with Hu the thorny matter of Huawei.

"We have a very good relationship with the company," said the chancellor of the exchequer, as Huawei faces pushback in some Western markets after Washington alleged that Beijing could spy on communications and gain access to critical infrastructure if allowed to develop foreign 5G networks.

The company has "been very responsive to any concerns raised by the UK", Hammond added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram