UK Summons Iran's Top Diplomat over Seizure of British Tanker in Strait of Hormuz
The diplomat was called in as European powers urged Iran to release the Stena Impero it seized in the Strait of Hormuz in what Britain earlier called a 'dangerous' move.
A British Royal Navy patrol vessel guards the oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, as it sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. (Reuters)
London: The Foreign Office in London summoned Iran's charge d'affaires on Saturday, the ministry said, following the seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf.
The diplomat was called in as European powers urged Iran to release the Stena Impero it seized in the Strait of Hormuz in what Britain earlier called a "dangerous" move.
