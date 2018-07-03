English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UK Bans 'Gay Conversion' Therapy After Largest-Ever Online Survey
The plan was drawn up using data from an online survey that received 108,000 responses, making it the largest ever national survey of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) people anywhere in the world.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
London: Britain on Tuesday unveiled its "action plan" to tackle discrimination against the gay community, which includes bringing forward legislation to ban the practice of conversion therapy.
The plan was drawn up using data from an online survey that received 1,08,000 responses, making it the largest ever national survey of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) people anywhere in the world.
Around two percent of respondents said they had received some form of conversion therapy, while another five percent had had it offered to them but refused.
LGBT rights group Stonewall defines conversion therapy as "any form of treatment or psychotherapy which aims to reduce or stop same-sex attraction," although the survey did not provide a definition.
"These activities are wrong, and we are not willing to let them continue," said the government plan.
"We will fully consider all legislative and non-legislative options to prohibit promoting, offering or conducting conversion therapy." Just over a half of those receiving conversion therapy said it was conducted by a faith group, 19 percent by a healthcare professional and 16 percent by a parent or family member.
"We are not trying to prevent LGBT people from seeking legitimate medical support or spiritual support from their faith leader in the exploration of their sexual orientation or gender identity," added the report.
More than two-thirds of LGBT respondents said they had avoided holding hands with a same-sex partner for fear of a negative reaction.
"I was struck by just how many respondents said they cannot be open about their sexual orientation or avoid holding hands with their partner in public for fear of a negative reaction," said Prime Minister Theresa May.
"No one should ever have to hide who they are or who they love.
"This LGBT action plan will set out concrete steps to deliver real and lasting change across society," she added.
Some 40 percent of respondents had experienced incidents such as verbal harassment or physical violence in the 12 months preceding the survey, but more than 90 percent of them went unreported, with respondents explaining "it happens all the time".
The government plan includes appointing a national LGBT health adviser, extending an anti-homophobic bullying programme in schools and improving the recording and reporting of LGBT hate crimes.
It also establishes a 4.5 million ($5.9 million, 5 million euros) "LGBT Implementation Fund" to help deliver the plan.
Of the respondents, 61 percent identified as gay or lesbian and a quarter identified as bisexual. Four percent identified as pansexual.
Younger respondents identified in larger numbers as bisexual, asexual, pansexual, queer or 'other', and 13 percent of the respondents were transgender, with seven percent identifying as "non-binary" -- having a gender that was neither exclusively that of a man nor a woman.
Also Watch
The plan was drawn up using data from an online survey that received 1,08,000 responses, making it the largest ever national survey of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) people anywhere in the world.
Around two percent of respondents said they had received some form of conversion therapy, while another five percent had had it offered to them but refused.
LGBT rights group Stonewall defines conversion therapy as "any form of treatment or psychotherapy which aims to reduce or stop same-sex attraction," although the survey did not provide a definition.
"These activities are wrong, and we are not willing to let them continue," said the government plan.
"We will fully consider all legislative and non-legislative options to prohibit promoting, offering or conducting conversion therapy." Just over a half of those receiving conversion therapy said it was conducted by a faith group, 19 percent by a healthcare professional and 16 percent by a parent or family member.
"We are not trying to prevent LGBT people from seeking legitimate medical support or spiritual support from their faith leader in the exploration of their sexual orientation or gender identity," added the report.
More than two-thirds of LGBT respondents said they had avoided holding hands with a same-sex partner for fear of a negative reaction.
"I was struck by just how many respondents said they cannot be open about their sexual orientation or avoid holding hands with their partner in public for fear of a negative reaction," said Prime Minister Theresa May.
"No one should ever have to hide who they are or who they love.
"This LGBT action plan will set out concrete steps to deliver real and lasting change across society," she added.
Some 40 percent of respondents had experienced incidents such as verbal harassment or physical violence in the 12 months preceding the survey, but more than 90 percent of them went unreported, with respondents explaining "it happens all the time".
The government plan includes appointing a national LGBT health adviser, extending an anti-homophobic bullying programme in schools and improving the recording and reporting of LGBT hate crimes.
It also establishes a 4.5 million ($5.9 million, 5 million euros) "LGBT Implementation Fund" to help deliver the plan.
Of the respondents, 61 percent identified as gay or lesbian and a quarter identified as bisexual. Four percent identified as pansexual.
Younger respondents identified in larger numbers as bisexual, asexual, pansexual, queer or 'other', and 13 percent of the respondents were transgender, with seven percent identifying as "non-binary" -- having a gender that was neither exclusively that of a man nor a woman.
Also Watch
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame