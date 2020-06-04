WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK to Make Face Coverings Compulsory on Public Transport from June 15

People wearing face masks cross Millennium Bridge, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London. (Reuters)

People wearing face masks cross Millennium Bridge, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London. (Reuters)

Face coverings will be compulsory for passengers on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
Face coverings will be compulsory for passengers on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries in England from June 15, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

"As of Monday 15th of June, face coverings will become mandatory on public transport," he told a daily COVID-19 news conference. "That doesn't mean surgical masks, which we must keep for clinical settings, it means the kind of face covering you can easily make at home.

"The evidence suggests that wearing face coverings offers some, albeit limited, protection, against the spread of the virus," he added.


