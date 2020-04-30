WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK to Test Over 1 Lakh People for Coronavirus to Check Spread Before Easing Restrictions

Medical staff at an NHS drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Medical staff at an NHS drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's government is due to review next week whether to relax a nationwide lockdown brought in on March 23 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Share this:

London: Britain plans to test a randomly chosen group of 100,000 people for COVID-19 as part of its efforts to understand infection rates better before loosening restrictions on the public, its health ministry said on Thursday.

The tests to see if people are currently infected with the respiratory disease, led by London's Imperial College and polling company Ipsos MORI, follow a separate testing programme announced last week by the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics.

Britain's government is due to review next week whether to relax a nationwide lockdown brought in on March 23 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 26,000 people in Britain.

Improving capacity to track infection rates in different parts of Britain is seen by the health ministry as essential to ease restrictions safely.

Britain has suffered from limited testing capacity and Health Minister Matt Hancock promised to increase the number of tests to 100,000 a day by the end of April. On Tuesday, just over 52,000 tests were carried out.

The Imperial College programme will shortly contact 100,000 people across England at random and send them self-testing kits to see if they are infected.

A later part of the study will test the public's ability to self-administer antibody tests that show whether someone has had COVID-19 but is no longer infected, which may confer some immunity against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

So far, British officials have not found an antibody test that works reliably enough to roll out on a large scale.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres