WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK Toll Crosses 5,000 as 439 New Coronavirus Deaths Reported Within 24 Hrs

A man wearing a protective face waits for a bus in Watford, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Watford, Britain, April 6, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

A man wearing a protective face waits for a bus in Watford, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Watford, Britain, April 6, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

As of 5 pm on April 5, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus 5,373 have died, the health ministry said in a tweet.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
Share this:

More than 5,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain, official figures showed Monday, with a latest daily toll of 439.

"As of 5pm on 5 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus 5,373 have died," the health ministry said in a tweet.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    972,767

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,323,655

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    277,280

     

  • Total DEATHS

    73,608

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres