UK Toll Crosses 5,000 as 439 New Coronavirus Deaths Reported Within 24 Hrs

A man wearing a protective face waits for a bus in Watford, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Watford, Britain, April 6, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
As of 5 pm on April 5, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus 5,373 have died, the health ministry said in a tweet.
- AFP
- Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
More than 5,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain, official figures showed Monday, with a latest daily toll of 439.
"As of 5pm on 5 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus 5,373 have died," the health ministry said in a tweet.