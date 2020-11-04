Next Story
UK Vaccine Chief Hopes For Positive Oxford And Pfizer Data In Early Dec
Britain's vaccine chief said on Wednesday that she hoped to see positive interim COVID19 vaccine data from both Oxford and Pfizer and BioNTech in early December allowing a roll out to start this year.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: November 04, 2020, 17:12 IST
“If I put on my rose-tinted specs, I would hope that we will see positive interim data from both Oxford and from Pfizer/BioNTech in early December and if we get that then I think we have got the possibility of deploying by the year end,” Kate Bingham, the chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, told lawmakers.
