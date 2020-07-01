WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK Will Continue to Have Constructive Ties with Chinese Firms, Says PM's Spokesperson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 10, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

The spokesperson said a review into the implications of the latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei will be completed shortly.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 8:33 PM IST


Britain will continue to have a constructive relationship with Chinese companies working and investing in the country, but the strong ties between London and Beijing do not come at any price, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We have a strong and constructive relationship with China in many areas ... But this relationship does not come at any price. It has always been the case that where we have concerns we raise them, and where we need to intervene, then we will," the spokesman told reporters.

"We'll continue to have a constructive relationship with Chinese firms working and investing in the United Kingdom," he said, adding that a review into the implications of the latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei will be completed shortly.


