UK Worker Strikes: Sunak Says Govt Open for Talks but Unions Disagree

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his disappointment on Friday over the recent strikes that threaten to disrupt the Christmas season. Speaking to news outlet Sky, he admitted that the public sector pay issue was a ‘difficult’ question for his government but he insisted that the actions taken by his government were ‘fair.’

“The government has acted fairly and reasonably in accepting all the recommendations of the independent public sector pay review bodies,” Sunak said.

“I am sad and disappointed about the disruption that is being caused to so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time,” Sunak was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Hundreds of UK employees across the economy are now demanding salary rises to match or beat decades-high inflation, which is running at nearly 11%, and which has led to the ongoing worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland took to picket lines on Tuesday.

The government and unions have blamed each other for the strikes and there are fears that health services may be affected since the system is already facing a crisis.

Polls show that most Britons are supporting the nurses and the other employees who have participated in the strikes.

Rishi Sunak did not rule out a one-off pay offer for striking NHS staff. Sunak said the government’s door is always open for discussions.

“There’s lots of things people have raised as things that we might make a difference to, and we’d be happy to talk about all those things,” Sunak was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Shortly after the UK Prime Minister spoke to Sky News, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said they will strike again on January 18 and January 19 in England and will also later confirm fresh dates.

The trusts involved in the strikes have risen from 44 to 55.

The union disputed Sunak and his insistence that the government is open to talks.

Once again, we offered talks. Once again Ministers refused to get round the table. Once again nursing staff are left with no choice.For the protection of our patients & profession, our next strike will take place on 18 & 19 January 2023. Learn more: https://t.co/GagA3C22oT pic.twitter.com/ZEtvcDZq7E — The RCN (@theRCN) December 23, 2022

“Once again, we offered talks. Once again ministers refused to get round the table. Once again nursing staff are left with no choice. For the protection of our patients & profession, our next strike will take place on 18 & 19 January 2023,” the RCN said in a tweet.

Pat Cullen, the RCN general secretary, said the dispute could have ended before Christmas.

“The government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January,” Cullen was quoted as saying by Sky News.

NHS providers urged the government to enter into serious negotiations with the unions over pay rise.

Not only the NHS but the Border Force staff at UK’s airports walked out this week, leading to delays for air travellers.

Sunak said that inflation is eating into everyone’s pay packets and he has to be responsible about public pay. “In the long term it’s the right thing for the whole country that we beat inflation,” Sunak further added.

Read all the Latest News here