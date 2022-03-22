CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » World » Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Kidnapping Three Israelis
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Kidnapping Three Israelis

The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. (Reuters File Photo)

The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. (Reuters File Photo)

Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said that in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens- Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok.

The Ukraine government accused Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis in the southeastern town of Melitopol, which they have occupied.

“Today in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens; Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok", Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, in comments posted on Facebook.

Mikhail Kumok was described as a “publisher" and company owner. The Ukrainian authorities published no further details.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 22, 2022, 11:33 IST