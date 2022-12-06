Ukraine Allegedly Carries Out Another Drone Attack, Strikes Airfield Near Russia’s Kursk

A drone attack on an airfield in Russia’s Kursk has set an oil container ablaze, the region’s governor Roman Starovoyt said, according to a report by the Guardian.

The attack comes a day after Ukraine allegedly launched two drone attacks targeting military airfields deep inside Russian territory.

Kursk borders Ukraine and earlier the nation’s forces allegedly launched a drone attack on two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia. Three servicemen were killed, two injured and two aircrafts were damaged in those attacks, the Guardian said in a report.

Oil depot on fire after drone attack on airfield in Russia's KurskGovernor Romam Starovoit reported about this at 5:21 AMhttps://t.co/NHL65ZKnbr pic.twitter.com/eOjAcsSkfr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 6, 2022

There were no casualties in the Kursk drone strikes. There were pictures on social media that showed a large explosion lighting up the night sky which followed a large fire. The airfield where the attack took place is 280 km from the Ukrainian border.

Large plumes of smoke were visible above the site at daybreak, the Guardian said. The videos could not be independently verified by News18.

Russian officials claim that Ukraine is using modified Soviet-era Strizh drones first produced in the 1970s.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1600045226252554243?s=20&t=WuuoaIkbScj3fqYhD8g-vg

Ukraine has yet to directly claim responsibility for the attack. One senior Ukrainian official told the New York Times that the drones used in Monday’s attack were launched from Ukrainian territory.

The surge in attacks from Ukraine came weeks after the Russian army launched airstrikes which damaged civilian infrastructure and electricity generating stations in Ukraine, threatening to make its civilian population suffer in the blistering cold.

Russia said it will continue to target Kyiv’s infrastructure last week while responding to queries on how it intends to combat the sanctions imposed by G7 and EU targeting Russia’s seaborne crude.

Fuel reservoir caught fire after suspected drone attack at Kursk airfield https://t.co/vdOkAAoJtC pic.twitter.com/tgR3DgeX0y— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) December 6, 2022

However, the Biden administration fears that it may not be able to contain the nationalistic sentiment running high among members of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime and is discussing measures to keep doors for peace talks open while pondering restrictions on arms flow.

A report by the Wall Street Journal said that the US made alterations to the HIMARs rocket launchers so that they cannot be used to fire long-range missiles into Russia.

It also denied Ukrainian requests for high-profile drones fearing that it could be used to strike targets inside Russia.

Read all the Latest News here