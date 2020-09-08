WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Border Officials Say Belarusian Protest Leader Came to Frontier, Did Not Cross

Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova waves as she arrives for questioning at the Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus August 27, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS)

Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova waves as she arrives for questioning at the Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus August 27, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS)

Belarusian state television earlier said Kolesnikova had been detained at the border while attempting to cross into Ukraine.

Ukrainian border officials said Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova arrived at the frontier but did not cross into Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Belarusian state television earlier said Kolesnikova had been detained at the border while attempting to cross into Ukraine.

Next Story
Loading