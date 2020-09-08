Ukraine Border Officials Say Belarusian Protest Leader Came to Frontier, Did Not Cross

Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova waves as she arrives for questioning at the Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus August 27, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS)
Belarusian state television earlier said Kolesnikova had been detained at the border while attempting to cross into Ukraine.
Ukrainian border officials said Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova arrived at the frontier but did not cross into Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
