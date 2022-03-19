CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » World » Ukraine Calls on China to Join West in Condemning 'Russian Barbarism'
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Calls on China to Join West in Condemning 'Russian Barbarism'

US President Joe Biden told Chinese leader X Jinping that any backing for Russia in its war in Ukraine would be costly. (File photo: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden told Chinese leader X Jinping that any backing for Russia in its war in Ukraine would be costly. (File photo: Reuters)

China has stayed out of the international outcry against Russia's actions in Ukraine, refusing to condemn President Vladimir Putin's invasion

Ukraine on Saturday called on China to join the West in condemning “Russian barbarism", after the US warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow’s attack on the country. “China can be the global security system’s important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilised countries’ coalition and condemn Russian barbarism," presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

China has stayed out of the international outcry against Russia’s actions in Ukraine, refusing to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. US President Joe Biden told Chinese leader X Jinping in a call Friday that any backing for Russia in its war in Ukraine would be costly.

The White House said that Biden described to Xi “the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians."

It did not give Xi’s response.

RELATED NEWS

Xi and Putin met last month at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, shortly before Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 19, 2022, 23:44 IST