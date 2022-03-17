CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ukraine Conflict: Joe Biden Calls Russian Leader Vladimir Putin 'A War Criminal'
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Conflict: Joe Biden Calls Russian Leader Vladimir Putin 'A War Criminal'

Russia has become the most sanctioned in the world. Representational Image [Reuters]

Russia has become the most sanctioned in the world. Representational Image [Reuters]

It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Mr Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the U.S. Congress for more help.

“He’s a war criminal,” the President said of Mr Putin as he left an unrelated event. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Mr Putin and Russian actions by a U.S. official since the invasion of Ukraine.

While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Mr Putin’s actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research.

But in a speech Wednesday, Biden said Russian troops had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage. He pledged more aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.

March 17, 2022