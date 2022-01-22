Ukraine Crisis: Former Soviet Nations ‘Challenge’ Russia; Canada, Germany Offer Aid

Former Soviet nations on Friday aimed to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine by sending military aid to help it defend itself. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said that they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to help Ukraine counter a ‘possible invasion and military conflict’ from Russia, according to a report by news agency AFP.

“In light of Russia’s increase in military pressure in and around Ukraine, the Baltic States have decided to answer Ukrainian needs and to provide additional defence related assistance,” the former Soviet nations said in a statement. It also said that it received authorization from Washington to send US Javelin and Stinger missiles to Ukraine, according to the AFP report.

Estonia’s defence minister said that it was necessary to support Ukraine. “It is important to support Ukraine in every way we can,” Kalle Leanet said.

Here are the other latest developments from the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia:

Ukrainian security agency SBU alleged that Russia was behind fake bomb threats and internet messages. It said that these hoaxes were a part of Russia’s hybrid war tactics aimed to create panic among Ukrainians. Romania and Bulgaria lashed out at Russia for demanding that both nations withdraw forces on NATO’s eastern flank to deescalate the rising tensions in Ukraine. Romania outlined that the NATO presence in Romania is precisely to counter any possible Russian aggression. Bulgarian leadership made it clear that ‘it does not accept ultimatum demands from anyone’. German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany will send a field hospital to Ukraine. “We are standing on Kiev’s side. We must do everything to de-escalate the situation,” Lambrecht was quoted as saying by news agencies. Germany rejected Kiev’s calls for weapons delivery. Canada offered a $95 million loan to support Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that this loan will support Ukraine’s economic resilience. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that Russia will not invade Ukraine. “I strongly hope to be right. I simply believe that we have to find a diplomatic solution,” Guterres was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

