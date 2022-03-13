CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ukraine Crisis: Nearly 125,000 People Evacuated Via Humanitarian Corridors, Says Zelensky

A Ukrainian soldier helps a woman to cross a destroyed bridge during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin. (AFP)

A humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres (50 miles) away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped.

Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Sunday. "Today the key task is Mariupol," he said, adding that a humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres (50 miles) away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped.

first published:March 13, 2022, 19:17 IST