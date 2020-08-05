Ukraine leader hopes Minsk will hand over suspected Russian mercenaries to Ukraine

KYIV Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he hoped Belarus would hand over suspected Russian mercenaries to Ukraine for future prosecution.

“I hope that the suspects in terrorist activities on the territory of #Ukraine will be handed over to us for criminal prosecution in accordance with current international legal documents,” Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Belarusian security forces last week detained a group of suspected Russian mercenaries near Minsk.

Ukrainian authorities last week ask Belarus to extradite 28 people, including nine Ukrainian citizens, whom Kyiv suspects of participating in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

