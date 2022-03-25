CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#YogiAdityanath#Movies#RRR#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#IPL2022
Home » News » World » Ukraine Military Command Centre in Vinnytsia Hit by Russian Strike: Officials
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Military Command Centre in Vinnytsia Hit by Russian Strike: Officials

A Ukranian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district after a Russian attack on the Ukranian capital Kyiv. (AFP)

A Ukranian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district after a Russian attack on the Ukranian capital Kyiv. (AFP)

Ukrainian Air Force said missiles had hit 'several buildings, causing significant damage to infrastructure'.

Russian missiles hit a military command centre in the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, Kyiv officials said Friday, adding it was unknown if there were any casualties. “Today at around 4.30 p.m, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the territory of the Air Force Command in Vinnytsia," the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. It posted an image of the alleged centre in rubble and said missiles had hit “several buildings, causing significant damage to infrastructure".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 25, 2022, 23:30 IST