Ukraine Military Command Centre in Vinnytsia Hit by Russian Strike: Officials

Russian missiles hit a military command centre in the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, Kyiv officials said Friday, adding it was unknown if there were any casualties. “Today at around 4.30 p.m, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the territory of the Air Force Command in Vinnytsia," the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. It posted an image of the alleged centre in rubble and said missiles had hit “several buildings, causing significant damage to infrastructure".

