Ukraine No Longer Wants NATO Membership, Biden Bans Russian Gas, Oil Imports | Key Updates

As the Russia-Ukraine conflicted intensified, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Russia would be unable to ever control all of Ukraine, vowing the war would “never be a victory” for President Vladimir Putin.

Russia, however, continued its invasion, with the Ukrainian government accusing Russian forces of shelling a humanitarian corridor that Moscow had promised to open to let residents flee the besieged port of Mariupol as the civilian death toll in the conflict mounted.

Here are the top developments from the 13th day of the conflict due to which over 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations.

All Indian Students Stuck In Ukraine’s Sumy Evacuated: All Indian citizens who were stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy, where hostilities have surged following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, were evacuated on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs said. “Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home,” said Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Tamil Nadu Student Takes Up Arms to Join Ukraine Forces: The central and state intelligence agencies are investigating the involvement of a student from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore in the Ukrainian paramilitary forces after officials revealed that the 21-year-old has joined the paramilitary forces to fight against Russian invasion. As Indian students fled Ukraine due to the war, Sainikesh Ravichandran, a native of Coimbatore, stayed back in the ravaged country to join the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine Says No Longer Insisting on NATO Membership: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia’s stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour. In another apparent nod aimed at placating Moscow, Zelensky said he is open to “compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24.

Attacks Increase on Ukrainian Hospitals, Ambulances: Attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other health care facilities in Ukraine have increased rapidly in recent days, The World Health Organization said on Tuesday and warned the country is running short of vital medical supplies. The UN agency on Monday confirmed at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care facilities since the start of a Russian invasion on February 24. It did not say who was responsible.

Joe Biden Announces Ban on US Imports of Russian Oil: US President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine. “We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (President Vladimir) Putin,” Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that the decision was taken “in close consultation” with allies. The ban came with Democrats threatening legislation to force Biden’s hand, despite the likely impact on already soaring gas prices, reports news agency AFP.

Indian Embassy Evacuates 52 Indian Sailors: The Indian mission in Ukraine on Tuesday said it has evacuated 52 out of the 75 Indian sailors stranded at the Port of Mykolaiv in the war-hit nation. It also said that the evacuation of the remaining 23 sailors would be attempted on Tuesday. “Mission intervened to evacuate 75 Indian sailors stranded in Mykolaiv Port. Yesterday buses arranged by Mission evacuated total of 57 sailors including 2 Lebanese & 3 Syrians,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet. “Route constraints precluded evacuation of balance 23 sailors. Mission is attempting their evacuation today,” it said. India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under “Operation Ganga”, which was launched on February 26 following Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

UN Warns of Increasing Repression in Russia: The UN’s top human rights official is warning that a new Russian law allowing harsh punishment for spreading what is deemed to be fake information about the armed forces adds to concern about repressive legislation in Russia. High Commission for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council that space for discussion or criticism of public policies – including (Russia’s) military action against Ukraine – is increasingly and profoundly restricted. According to Associated Press, Bachelet said some 12,700 people have been arbitrarily arrested for holding peaceful anti-war protests and noted that media are required to use only official information and terms. She said she’s concerned about repressive and vaguely defined legislation, and added that further legislation criminalising circumstances of discrediting’ the armed forces continues down this concerning path.

