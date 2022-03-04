CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ShaneWarne#Movies#WarInUkraine#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#IndvsSL
Home » News » World » Ukraine Plans Third Round of Peace Talks With Russia This Weekend
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Plans Third Round of Peace Talks With Russia This Weekend

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the first round of talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the first round of talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Kyiv was just waiting for a response from President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin to confirm the timing of the talks.

Ukraine plans to hold a third round of talks this weekend with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow’s invasion, one of Kyiv’s negotiators said Friday. “The third leg could take place tomorrow or the day after, we are in constant contact," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said, on the eighth day of the war.

Podolyak, speaking in the Western city of Lviv, said Kyiv was just waiting for a response from President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin to confirm the timing of the talks. But in Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s office said the German leader had spoken to Putin on a call and had been assured that the negotiations would resume over the weekend.

Two previous meetings held on the Belarus-Ukraine border failed to halt the fighting, but the sides have agreed in principle to at least allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to escape.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 04, 2022, 22:56 IST