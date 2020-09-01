WORLD

Ukraine PM Predicts New Increase In Coronavirus Cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine will continue to rise in September and could reach 3,000 a day by the end of this month, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday.

Ukraine reported 2,088 cases on Tuesday and 2,141 on Monday. Last week the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to a record 2,481.

The increase comes after Ukraine last week imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases.

The country has reported a total of 123,303 infections and 2,605 deaths from the virus.

  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
