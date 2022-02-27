Ukraine President Urges World to Scrap Russia's UNSC Voting Powers, Calls Country's Actions 'Genocide'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the world on Sunday to scrap Russia’s voting power at the United Nations Security Council and said Russian actions verged on “genocide".

“This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," Zelenskiy said in a short video message.

“Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide," he added.

The war-hit country has also filed a suit against Russia at the highest UN court in The Hague, International Court of Justice (ICJ), Zelensky said. But it is unclear on precisely what grounds the case is being brought to the ICJ. A court official could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ," Zelensky said on Twitter. “Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now."

The court does not have automatic jurisdiction in cases involving the two nations and Kyiv would have to base its claim on a UN treaty in order to give the court authority to hear the matter.

