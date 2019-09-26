Ukraine President Thought Only US Side of His Momentous Call with Trump Would be Published
US President Donald Trump had pressed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, according to the summary of their telephone call that was released by the US administration.
File photo of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he thought that only US President Donald Trump's side of their July phone call would be published.
According to a summary of the momentous telephone call released by the Trump administration, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, in coordination with the US attorney general and Trump's personal lawyer.
"I personally think that sometimes such calls between presidents of independent countries should not be published," Zelenskiy told Ukrainian media in a briefing in New York that was broadcast in Ukraine. "I just thought that they would publish their part."
Zelenskiy said he did not know the details of an investigation into Biden's son, repeating that he wants his new general prosecutor to investigate all cases.
