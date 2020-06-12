WORLD

1-MIN READ

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Wife Olena Tests Positive For Coronavirus

File photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena. (Credit: Twitter)

Olena said she felt well, was not hospitalised, but was isolating from her husband and children.

  • Reuters Kiev
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Olena, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus but her husband and their two children had tested negative.

"Today I received a positive test for coronavirus. Unexpected news. Especially considering that I and my family continue to follow all the rules - masks, gloves, a minimum of contacts," Zelenska wrote on Facebook.

She said she felt well, was not hospitalised, but was isolating from her husband and children.

Ukraine has reported 29,753 coronavirus cases, including 870 deaths.


