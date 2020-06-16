Ukraine President's Wife Olena Zelenska Hospitalised after Contracting Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
Zelenska said last week she had tested positive for coronavirus, while her husband Volodymyr Zelenskiy and their two children had tested negative.
Kyiv
June 16, 2020
The wife of Ukraine's President, Olena Zelenska, was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said on Tuesday.
