WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ukraine President's Wife Olena Zelenska Hospitalised after Contracting Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

Zelenska said last week she had tested positive for coronavirus, while her husband Volodymyr Zelenskiy and their two children had tested negative.

  • Reuters Kyiv
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Share this:

The wife of Ukraine's President, Olena Zelenska, was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Zelenska said last week she had tested positive for coronavirus, while her husband Volodymyr Zelenskiy and their two children had tested negative.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading