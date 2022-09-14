Ukraine Regains Lost Ground in Kharkiv, Raises Flags in Cities as Russian Soldiers Flee

Six months after Kharkiv fell Ukraine consolidated its control over the region on Tuesday. The region was among the first to fall to the Russian forces when Moscow launched the so-called military operation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian state border service in Kyiv confirmed that the cities of Vovchansk were liberated along with Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya which were liberated over the weekend. They also said that Russian soldiers and their collaborators fled the region on Sunday following the counteroffensive.

Meanwhile a separate counteroffensive has been launched to recapture Kherson where Russia allegedly tried to hold annexation procedures and has been supplying the ruble and Russian passports to citizens and also to those sympathetic to the Russian government.

Luhansk oblast governor Serhiy Hadai said local partisans raised the Ukrainian flag over the key town of Kreminna. The town was completely empty, the mayor said and then added that no one gathered the courage to take it down.

Russian forces have now fallen back to new positions on the east. They are 10 miles from Izium on the east of the Oskil river.

However, months of war have left the city scarred. Pictures revealed broken high-rise apartment buildings, bombed schools and parks, burnt Russian military vehicles and blown up bridges confirming the scale and brutality of the war.

Officials speaking to news agency the Guardian were cautious and said the gains in Kharkiv cannot be interpreted as a turning point in the ongoing conflict between both nations.

Help from Western Military Officials

Officials familiar with the developments told the New York Times that Ukrainian military commanders were open to suggestions given to them by their American, British and European counterparts unlike the Russian armed forces who sometimes looked towards the Kremlin seeking advice.

The officials said the Russian approach slowed their response to the advances made by the Ukrainians on the battlefield. They also said the amount of area regained by the Ukrainian army was equal to ‘half the size of Wales’.

The Kremlin has played down the Ukrainian gains and pro-Kremlin television channels in Kherson and Crimea trashed news of Ukrainian counteroffensive operations.

However, the Guardian citing people familiar with the developments said that there were some claims of Russian intelligence officials fleeing the occupied Ukrainian regions and even giving up the residences where they were housed.

Kremlin-appointed leaders in Crimea also warned locals against making pro-Ukrainian chants and said anyone leaving the city will have to seek permission from the army conscription office.

