Ukraine Rejects Russian Offer of Talks in Belarus, Says Open to Negotiations At Other Places

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.

The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

Kyiv has suggested a meeting with Russia in Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, or Baku instead of Belarus. “We want to talk, we want to end the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have downed a cruise missile that was launched by a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber from the territory of Belarus, Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of the armed forces, said on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.