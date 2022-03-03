CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » World » Ukraine, Russia Agree On Corridors to Evacuate Civilians As Round 2 of Peace Talks End
1-MIN READ

Ukraine, Russia Agree On Corridors to Evacuate Civilians As Round 2 of Peace Talks End

Flames and smoke billows from a regional police department building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

Flames and smoke billows from a regional police department building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

The second round of talks is over, and unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet, said Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians on Thursday in the second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week, a top Ukrainian official said.

“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 03, 2022, 23:33 IST