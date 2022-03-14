CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Fourth Round of Peace Talks Underway, Says Kyiv Negotiator

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the first round of talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Kyiv's lead negotiator and presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak posted a picture on Twitter of video-conference talks with Russian officials describing the negotiations as 'hard.'

A fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv got underway Monday, a senior Ukrainian negotiator said, amid mutual claims of shelling and civilian deaths earlier in the day. Kyiv’s lead negotiator and presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak posted a picture on Twitter of video-conference talks with Russian officials describing the negotiations as “hard", saying that the two sides were outlining their “specific positions".

first published:March 14, 2022, 16:49 IST