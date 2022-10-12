Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Biden Says Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine; Zelensky Pleads for 'Air Shield' after Deadly Strikes

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 07:26 IST
Kyiv
Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for wealthy Western nations to help Kyiv create an “air shield” after continued deadly Russian aerial attacks. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Russia’s biggest air strikes against Ukraine since the start of the war killed at least 19 people, drove thousands of Ukrainians back into air raid shelters and knocked out electricity in hundreds of towns and villages. The strikes – denounced in the West for deliberately hitting civilian targets – have been hailed by hawks in Moscow as a turning point that demonstrates Russia’s resolve in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
But western military analysts say the strikes came at a staggering cost, depleted a dwindling supply of long-range missiles, hit no major military targets and are unlikely to change the course of a war going badly for Moscow. READ MORE
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi he was “open to dialogue” on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in territory controlled by Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.
“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the G7 said in a statement after a video conference. “We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”
Photo via AFP
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate. In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the US was open to talks but that Russia had refused.
Ukraine said Tuesday that it had recovered the remains of dozens of civilians killed during Russia’s invasion in two towns in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine recently recaptured from Moscow’s forces.
“In the liberated towns of Sviatogirsk and Lyman, law enforcement officers discovered the sites of mass burials of civilians,” the prosecutor general said in a statement, adding that 34 remains were exhumed in Sviatogirsk and another 44 in Lyman. READ MORE
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called on Tuesday for wealthy Western nations to help Kyiv create an “air shield” after a rash of deadly Russian aerial attacks, as per AFP.
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine.
The president spoke out in a rare televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an “off-ramp” for Putin to deescalate his invasion of Ukraine before he resorts to weapons of mass destruction.
“I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told CNN after Moscow’s shelling of civilian targets across its neighbor marked an escalation in the seven-month conflict.
Biden warned last week that the world risks “Armageddon” in unusually direct remarks about the dangers from Putin’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to assist Russia’s faltering attempt to take over swaths of Ukraine. (Reuters)
A deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been kidnapped by Russian forces and is being detained in an unknown location, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Tuesday.
Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of ‘kidnapping’ and detaining a deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at an unknown location, its state nuclear energy company Energoatom said.
The Russian defence ministry earlier confirmed that it carried out fresh strikes on Ukraine, stating its army “continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage… weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine,” adding that “all assigned targets were hit”.
Emergency services in Ukraine have said that at least 19 people died and more than 100 have been injured in Russian missile strikes over Ukraine on Monday.
Kyiv denounced Russia as a “terrorist state” at an urgent United Nations General Assembly meeting on Monday following its neighbor’s latest attacks, as Western powers sought to underscore Moscow’s isolation.
The UN called the debate to discuss Russia’s declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions, but the debate was overshadowed by strikes on Kyiv and other cities in one of the most punishing assaults on Ukraine in months.
The decision to bring the annexation matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each — and no one wields veto power — was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting September 30 to block a similar proposal.
The vote is expected no sooner than Wednesday.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here