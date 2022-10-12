Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Biden Says Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine; Zelensky Pleads for 'Air Shield' after Deadly Strikes

Read more

Ukraine.

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of ‘kidnapping’ and detaining a deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at an unknown location, its state nuclear energy company Energoatom said.

The Russian defence ministry earlier confirmed that it carried out fresh strikes on Ukraine, stating its army “continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage… weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine,” adding that “all assigned targets were hit”.

Emergency services in Ukraine have said that at least 19 people died and more than 100 have been injured in Russian missile strikes over Ukraine on Monday.

Kyiv denounced Russia as a “terrorist state” at an urgent United Nations General Assembly meeting on Monday following its neighbor’s latest attacks, as Western powers sought to underscore Moscow’s isolation.

The UN called the debate to discuss Russia’s declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions, but the debate was overshadowed by strikes on Kyiv and other cities in one of the most punishing assaults on Ukraine in months.

The decision to bring the annexation matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each — and no one wields veto power — was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting September 30 to block a similar proposal.

The vote is expected no sooner than Wednesday.

