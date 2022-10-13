Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: India Abstains from UNGA Vote on Russia, Biden Hails Resolution as 'Clear Message' to Moscow

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 07:18 IST
United Nations
Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, a move US President Joe Biden said sent a "clear message" to Moscow. India was among the 35 nations that abstained from voting. In its explanation of vote at the UNGA, India said 'the decision to abstain is consistent with our well thought of national
Canada said on Wednesday it will provide over C$47 million ($34.06 million) in new military aid to assist Ukraine in dealing with Russia’s invasion, with the package including artillery rounds, satellite communications, winter clothing and drone cameras, among other assistance.
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the package, which builds on about C$600 million in military equipment that Canada has donated or committed since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.
India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan after it raked up the Kashmir issue during the United Nations General Assembly debate on Russia. In his explanation of the vote at the UNGA concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, Pakistani diplomat Munir Akram brought up the issue of Kashmir, in an attempt to draw parallels between the two situations.
In a strongly worded response, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, “We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again, an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country.”
The G7 and IMF pledged their steadfast financial support to Ukraine on Wednesday as the country reels from Russian missile strikes and needs billions of dollars in monthly aid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared by video link to urge more aid at a finance ministers gathering in Washington for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, just days after Russia’s missile salvo on Kyiv and other cities.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that increased financial support from international donors will help end Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine more quickly, citing the need for $38 billion to close next year’s estimated budget deficit.
“The more assistance Ukraine gets now, the sooner we’ll come to an end to the Russian war, and the sooner and more reliably we will guarantee that such a cruel war will not spread into other countries,” Zelenskiy said in a virtual address to a high-level forum during International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.
The UN General Assembly demanded the immediate reversal of Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbour’s territory.
The Western-sponsored resolution was a response to Russia’s announced annexation last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Moscow acted following Kremlin-orchestrated referendums that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as sham votes conducted on occupied land amid warfare and displacement.
Britain on Thursday said it would supply Ukraine with air defence missiles to defend itself against Russian assaults and will for the first time provide rockets capable of shooting down cruise missiles.
The announcement comes after Western allies on Wednesday vowed to rapidly deliver new air defences to Ukraine to bolster protection against Russian aerial attack.
Defence ministers from the Western military alliance will meet on Thursday in Brussels in a bid to boost kyiv’s Air Defence after Russian air raids.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had on Tuesday called on the G7 club of wealthy nations including Britain to help Kyiv create an “air shield”.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the “top priority” of Ukraine’s Western backers was to provide Kyiv with more air defences to protect against Russia’s “indiscriminate” attacks.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday passed a draft resolution condemning Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” and annexation of the four Ukrainian regions following “so-called referendums”. A total of 35 countries including India abstained from voting on the resolution. The development comes two days after Ukraine and Russia clashed in the UNGA on Monday. READ MORE
US President Joe Biden said the United Nations General Assembly has sent a “clear message” to Moscow by voting to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine, according to a White House statement Wednesday.
“The stakes of this conflict are clear to all — and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map,” Biden said.
The resolution “condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine” and “the attempted illegal annexation” announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.
The resolution also calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders and demands that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally reverse” its decisions.
#IndiaAtUN#India’s 🇮🇳 Explanation of Vote at The Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the @UN General Assembly at the United Nations. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @IndiainUkraine pic.twitter.com/9YBHpmT20e
— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 12, 2022
India in its explanation of vote at the United Nations General Assembly said, “The global order that we all subscribe to, is based on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States. These principles must be upheld, without exception.”
In its statement India also said, “Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open.”
“We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest. We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” India said in a statement explaining the abstinence of vote.
The resolution “condemns the organisation by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine” and “the attempted illegal annexation” announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin. The resolution also calls for the immediate reversal of Moscow’s actions.
Meanwhile on the ground, Ukraine says it liberated 5 villages as southern advance continues even as top US general says US and allies need to help Ukraine build comprehensive missile defense system.
