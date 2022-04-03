Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Russian Retreat from Kyiv Reveals ‘Mass Grave’ Horror; Ukraine Says Kremlin ‘Verbally’ Agreed to Proposals

Live now
Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Ukraine said Saturday it has regained control of the Kyiv region, with Russian troops retreating from around the capital and Chernigiv city, as evidence emerged of possible civilian killings in areas the invading forces have been occupying. At least 20 bodies were reportedly seen on a single street in the town of Bucha near the capital city, including one with his hands tied, and the body of a Read More
Ukrainian photographer Maks Levin has been found dead near Kyiv after going missing more than two weeks ago, the government says. “According to preliminary information, unarmed Maxim Levin was killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small fire arms,” prosecutors say on Telegram.
Dead civilians still lay scattered over the streets of the Ukrainian country town of Bucha on Saturday, three days after the invading Russian army pulled back from its abortive advance on Kyiv to the southeast. The smell of explosives still hung in the cold, dank air, mingling with the stench of death. Residents said they had been killed by the Russian troops during their month-long occupation.
Russia’s talks with a “hostile” Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday. “Ukraine is a very difficult country, very difficult for us. In its current state it is hostile towards us,” the agency cited him as telling Belarus television.
Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday. “The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader,” she said in a post on Facebook.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian troops had retaken more than 30 towns and villages in the region since Russia announced this week it would scale down operations around the capital to focus on battles in the east. British military intelligence said Russian troops had abandoned Hostomel airport in a northwestern suburb of the capital, where there had been fighting since the first day of the invasion.
As it withdraws from some northern areas, Russia appears to be focusing on eastern and southern Ukraine, where it already holds vast swathes of territory.
Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of negotiations, both in Turkey and by video conference. “The main thing is that the talks continue, either in Istanbul or somewhere else,” said Peskov, adding that the negotiations were “not easy”.
