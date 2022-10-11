Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Kyiv Calls Moscow 'Terrorist State' at UN Meet Following Missile Blitz as Nations Navigate 'Change in War'

Live now
October 11, 2022
Kyiv
Ukraine denounced Russia as a "terrorist state" at an urgent United Nations General Assembly meeting Monday following its neighbor's latest attacks, as Western powers sought to underscore Moscow's isolation. The UN called the debate to discuss Russia's declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions, but the debate was overshadowed by strikes on Kyiv and other cities in one of the most punishing assaults on Ukraine in months.
A powerful US senator called Monday for Washington to freeze all cooperation with Saudi Arabia over its decision to “underwrite” Russia’s war in Ukraine by slashing oil production.
Riyadh, Moscow and other top oil producers agreed last week to a deep cut in production to boost crude prices, in a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that would hurt the global economy.
“There simply is no room to play both sides of this conflict — either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping off an entire country off of the map, or you support him,” Bob Menendez, who chairs the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest.”
The 13-nation, Saudi-led OPEC cartel and its 10 allies headed by Russia agreed to reduce output by two million barrels a day from November — raising fears that oil prices could soar.
Saudi Arabia said OPEC’s priority was “to maintain a sustainable oil market” but its move drew a swift rebuke from the Washington, which is leading efforts to isolate major energy producer Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“The United States must immediately freeze all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including any arms sales and security cooperation beyond what is absolutely necessary to defend US personnel and interests,” Menendez said.
“As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not green-light any cooperation with Riyadh until the kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine. Enough is enough.” (AFP)
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Monday to reject Russia’s call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot later this week on whether to condemn Moscow’s move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. READ MORE
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been on a list of wanted persons compiled by Ukrainian security officials for more than half a year, Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Monday.
The statement said Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security, was wanted under a section of the criminal code dealing with attempts to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the inviolability of its borders. Most of the Russian Security Council’s members are on the list. READ MORE
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will on Tuesday tell her fellow G7 leaders they “must not waver one iota” in supporting Ukraine, as they hold emergency talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The leaders of the grouping of wealthy nations and Zelensky are set to convene Tuesday afternoon European time to discuss the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, Berlin announced on Monday. READ MORE
Truss’s office said the British leader, who only succeeded Boris Johnson in Downing Street just over a month ago, would use the call “to urge fellow leaders to stay the course”.
“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she will say.
“Their bravery in the face of the most brutal acts of violence has earned the people of Ukraine global admiration.
“Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”
Strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine early Monday, including rare attacks on the capital Kyiv and the western Lviv region.
Zelensky accused Russia of targeting his country’s energy infrastructure. (AFP_
US President Joe Biden on Monday condemned Russia’s missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, saying they “demonstrate the utter brutality” of Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war.” READ MORE
Russia on Monday escalated the war against its neighbour Ukraine, as missiles rained on cities killing 11 people and leaving 64 wounded, as per Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin may have touted the strikes as “revenge” for damage to a showpiece bridge linking Russia and Crimea, but the attacks brought massive fear and destruction for civilians who had witnessed months of relative calm. READ MORE
Germany’s cybersecurity chief is facing the sack over alleged ties with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday, amid heightened vigilance over potential sabotage activities by Moscow.
Arne Schoenbohm, head of the Federal Cyber Security Authority (BSI), was accused in a recent investigation by broadcaster ZDF of contacts with Russia through an association he co-founded in 2012.
The interior ministry said it was “taking the facts that have been reported seriously and investigating them comprehensively” and was “examining all options on how to deal with the situation”.
The Handelsblatt daily reported that there was “great annoyance” within the government over the allegations. (AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russian air strikes across Ukraine and against civilians on Monday signalled a “profound change” in the conduct of the war.
The “deliberate strikes by Russia over the whole of Ukraine’s territory and against civilians, it’s a profound change in the nature of this war,” Macron told reporters during a trip to the Mayenne region of France, adding that he would convene his diplomatic and military advisors when he returned to Paris.
Ukraine denounced Russia as a “terrorist state” at an urgent United Nations General Assembly meeting Monday following its neighbor’s latest attacks, as Western powers sought to underscore Moscow’s isolation. The UN called the debate to discuss Russia’s declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions, but the debate was overshadowed by strikes on Kyiv and other cities in one of the most punishing assaults on Ukraine in months. “Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways,” said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in his opening remarks, adding his own immediate family had come under attack.
“Unfortunately, you can hardly call for a stable and sane peace as long as an unstable and insane dictatorship exists in your vicinity,” he added, telling member states at least 14 civilians were killed and 97 wounded in the attacks.
Responding, Vasily Nebenzya of Russia did not directly address the missile strikes, but defended his country’s annexation of Ukrainian regions.
“We are being accused when we are trying to protect our brothers and sisters in eastern Ukraine,” he said.
Ahead of the General Assembly session, and with tensions at a boiling point, UN chief Antonio Guterres described Russia’s attacks as an “unacceptable escalation of the war,” his spokesman said.
US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, condemned the strikes in stark terms, saying they “demonstrate the utter brutality” of Putin’s “illegal war.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed even more “severe” retaliation after the recent explosion that damaged a key bridge in Moscow-annexed Crimea.
The decision to bring the annexation matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each — and no one wields veto power — was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting September 30 to block a similar proposal.
The vote is expected no sooner than Wednesday.
“We do not and will never recognise the illegal so-called ‘referenda’ that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence,” said Silvio Gonzato, a representative of the European Union, which helped draft the text.
The resolution condemns Russia’s “attempted illegal annexations” of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson following “so-called referendums,” and it stresses these actions have “no validity under international law.”
It calls on all states, international organizations and agencies not to recognize the annexations, and demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
In response to the resolution, Russia had written to all member states in a letter attacking “Western delegations” whose actions “have nothing to do with protection of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”
Nebenzya said that given the circumstances, the General Assembly should vote by secret ballot — a highly unusual procedure normally reserved for matters like electing the rotating members of the Security Council.
