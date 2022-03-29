Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Ukraine Sets Ceasefire Goal for New Peace Talks; Kremlin Accuses of Violence Against its Military by Ukraine

Live now
Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in over two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, is to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were skeptical of a major breakthrough. The more than month-long invasion, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, has seen over 3.8 million people flee abroad, left thousands
Germany called on Monday for a more even distribution of Ukrainian refugees in the European Union, after some 3.8 million people fled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on their country and crossed into the 27-nation bloc. Since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24 the fighting has displaced more than 10 million people and forced nearly 4 million to flee Ukraine in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Most have arrived in Poland, which says it has welcomed 2.3 million people so far. Ukraine’s other EU neighbours Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have also seen high arrivals of Ukrainian refugees, the vast majority of whom are women and children.
U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks and on fears of a drop in fuel demand in China after the financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine’s battle against Russias invasion, including to replenish America’s arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said Monday. Rolling out the Defense Department’s $773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said the budget was finalized before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.
Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in over two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, is to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were skeptical of a major breakthrough. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear ready to make compromises to end the war, a senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.
Nearly 5,000 people have been killed, including about 210 children, in the port city of Mariupol amid heavy Russian bombardment, according to figures from the mayor. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the numbers.
Russia’s military signalled last week it would concentrate on expanding territory held by separatists in eastern Ukraine, but Ukraine said it saw no sign Russia had given up a plan to surround the capital. When the sides last met in person, Ukraine accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of ignoring pleas to discuss a ceasefire, while Lavrov said a halt to fighting was not even on the agenda.
Since then, they have held talks via video link and publicly discussed a formula under which Ukraine might accept some kind of formal neutral status.
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian investigators would look into a video circulated on social media that purported to show Ukrainian forces mistreating captured Russian soldiers.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video contained “monstrous images” and needed to be legally assessed, and that those who took part in what he described as torture needed to be held responsible.vReuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video cited by the Kremlin. Asked about the video during an interview on Sky News, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said it could not be taken at face value.
“We need proof,” she said on Monday. “If militaries from (the) Ukrainian side are guilty, we will investigate them and take them to court.”
