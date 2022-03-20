Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Thousands of Displaced Mariupol Residents Taken to 'Remote Parts' of Russia; Air Raids in Mykolaiv

Live now
Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Residents of Mariupol have been taken to Russia, where they have been “redirected” to remote cities in the country, the Mariupol city council has reported.
Meanwhile, Russian air raids on Mykolaiv were taking place in quick succession Saturday, a regional official said, a day after a deadly strike on a military barracks in the southern Ukrainian city. Vitaly Kim, head of the regional Read More
The United States does not allow Ukraine to agree to the conditions put forward by Russia in the negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on Saturday.
According to Lavrov, the dialogues have improved, but the United States can “hold the hand” of the Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, the minister expressed hope that the military operation would end with a comprehensive agreement on the neutral status of Ukraine with security guarantees for it, RT reported.
Commenting on the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Lavrov noted that these events were the culmination of the course that the West has pursued against Russia since the early 1990s.
Lavrov also noted that statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he does not support neo-Nazis are at odds with his real actions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Saturday “the unacceptable nature of the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine” in a phone conversation with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Such activities pose a huge danger to both Russia and the whole Europe, Putin was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
The two leaders discussed Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and Putin noted the missile attacks by the Ukrainian security forces on cities in Donbass, said the statement.
Bettel said that “we must put an end to” the conflict, and “no one stands to gain from these clashes; not Russia, not Europe and certainly not Ukraine,” according to a statement on the official website of the Luxembourg government.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and also urged Switzerland to do more to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he said were helping wage war on his country with their money. British intelligence warned that Russia, frustrated by its failure to achieve its objectives since it launched the invasion on Feb. 24, was now pursuing a strategy of attrition that could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.
Russian forces have taken heavy losses and their advance has largely stalled since President Vladimir Putin launched the assault, with long columns of troops that bore down on Kyiv halted in the suburbs. But they have laid siege to cities, blasting urban areas to rubble, and in recent days have intensified missile attacks on scattered targets in western Ukraine, away from the main battlefields.
Zelenskiy, who makes frequent impassioned appeals to foreign audiences for help for his country, told an anti-war protest in Bern that Swiss banks were where the “money of the people who unleashed this war” lay and their accounts should be frozen.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as having “shaken the roots of international order”. The situation in Ukraine was part of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and his Japanese counterpart on Saturday, as part of the 14th India-Japan summit.
“We discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a very serious matter that has shaken the roots of the international system. We need to approach the matter with a strong resolve,” the Japanese prime minister said. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Russian air raids on Mykolaiv were taking place in quick succession Saturday, a regional official said, a day after a deadly strike on a military barracks in the southern Ukrainian city. Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said there wasn’t even enough time to raise the alarm over the raids “because by the time we announce this tornado, it’s already there”.
Residents of Mariupol have been taken to Russia, where they have been “redirected” to remote cities in the country, the Mariupol city council has reported. The council said that “several thousand Mariupol residents were deported to Russia. The occupiers illegally removed people from the Left Bank district and shelters in the building of the sports club, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from constant bombing,” the statement reads.
“The (alert) message and the bombings arrive at the same time,” he said on social media. He gave no details about the extent of the damage or on any possible victims.
Dozens of soldiers were killed after Russian troops struck the military barracks in Mykolaiv early Friday, witnesses told AFP on Saturday, as a rescue operation was under way. Authorities have not yet released an official death toll.
Ukrainian authorities say that Mykolaiv, which they describe as being a “shield” to the key strategic military port of Odessa, some 130 kilometres (85 miles) further west, is resisting Russian attacks and pushing back the invaders’ assaults.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted firms including Nestle for carrying on business as usual with Russia “even though our children are dying”, in a live address to a Swiss rally.
Zelensky urged Swiss companies to stop doing business in Russia and told the country’s banks to freeze funds belonging to the Kremlin elite.
Speaking to a rally outside the Swiss parliament in Bern, Zelensky condemned firms that maintained business as usual despite the siege of Mariupol.
The thousands of demonstrators gathered in the square in front of the Federal Palace heard Zelensky’s nine-minute speech translated in German, though technical problems interrupted the video from Kyiv.
Zelensky criticised Swiss companies for continuing to do business in Russia, singling out food giant Nestle.
The company’s slogan is “good food, good life”, he said.
“Business works in Russia even though our children are dying and our cities are being destroyed,” and while people in Mariupol were “without food, without water, without electricity, under bombardment”.
Zelensky said it was “painful” that those behind the conflict had funds stashed in Switzerland.
“The money of the people who unleashed this war is in your banks. Help fight this. So that their funds are frozen,” he said, urging them to join the “fight against evil”.
Zelensky called for them to be stripped of their properties and privileges, to cheers from the crowd.
The number of rich Russians resident in Switzerland has grown in recent years.
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis joined Ukrainian and other diplomats on a stage above a banner reading “Solidarity with Ukraine. Stop the war now.”
“I’m deeply impressed, dear Volodymyr, from your willingness to resist, from your willingness to go ahead, and from your willingness and the willingness of your population to overcome this terrific crisis,” he told Zelensky.
Cassis said he hoped the guns would soon fall silent and said Switzerland was prepared to mediate or host negotiations.
The Swiss president said he would visit the Polish border with Ukraine on Monday.
Earlier, in a newspaper article, Cassis said Russia’s war in Ukraine was driven by “devastating madness” and said Switzerland was prepared to pay the price for defending freedom and democracy, matching EU sanctions on Russia.
Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Geneva, told the crowd in Bern: “What is happening in Ukraine is an attack not only on Ukraine, on Ukrainian people, it’s an attack on all of us.
“We have to work together to ensure that these atrocities stop and will never happen again.
“Thank-you, Switzerland for you help to Ukraine and Ukrainians. Together we will win.”
