Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Ahead of Fresh Peace Talks, Zelenskyy Warns of World War III; US, Germany to Send Fuel to Ukraine to End Deficit

Live now
Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but such a pact would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in remarks aired on Sunday. Zelenskiy was speaking to Russian journalists in a 90-minute video call, an interview that Moscow authorities had pre-emptively warned Russian Read More
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks as soon as Monday, probing whether a near-stalemate in fighting has forced Moscow to temper its demands. President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new negotiations, saying he hoped they would bring peace “without delay”, and lamented a month-long Russian invasion that has already killed thousands and devastated numerous Ukrainian cities. The new talks are set to start in Turkey on either Monday or Tuesday, with Zelensky desperate to halt the bombardment of cities like Mariupol, where officials said the situation is “catastrophic”.
Ukraine’s president says he understands it will be impossible to force Russia out of his country’s territory completely, says it might lead to World War III.
Hollywood shared a little bit of its big night with the people of Ukraine on Sunday, using text on a screen to ask the world for financial contributions for those suffering from the Russian assault. But rather than turn the Oscars ceremony into a megaphone for messages about Ukraine, the show’s directors opted for a silent message that did not mention Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 31 days ago.
Ukrainian news outlet The Kyiv Indepedent said that according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the Czech Republic has frozen the assets of Russian citizens and companies subject to EU sanctions imposed since Russia’s full-on invasion of Ukraine.
A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia on Sunday of “irresponsible” acts around the occupied Chernobyl power station that could send radiation across much of Europe, and urged the United Nations to dispatch a mission to assess the risks. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces were “militarising” the exclusion zone around the station, site of the world’s worst civil nuclear accident in 1986. Russian forces, she said, were transporting large amounts of old and badly maintained weapons, creating a risk of damaging the containment vessel constructed around the station’s wrecked fourth reactor.
:Top American officials clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, as supporters and critics of President Joe Biden played down his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden’s comments in Poland on Saturday also included a statement calling Putin a “butcher,” and appeared to be a sharp escalation of the U.S. approach to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The amount of humanitarian aid arriving in Ukraine is beginning to wane even as the Russian bombardment persists, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Oleksii Iaremenko said on Sunday. “For the last week what we see that the level of humanitarian support is a little bit down. We hope that it will be some pause to find new resources and because Russian aggression are increasing and they are bombing civilians,” he told Reuters.
Ukraine is willing to become neutral and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbass region as part of a peace deal, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, even as another top Ukrainian official accused Russia of aiming to carve the country in two.
The UN estimates that at least 1,100 civilians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced in a devastating war that has gone on far longer than Moscow leaders expected.
The new talks — starting in Turkey on either Monday or Tuesday, according to conflicting reports — come after the Russian army said it would begin focusing on eastern Ukraine in a move some analysts saw as a scaling back of Moscow’s ambitions.
But US President Joe Biden questioned that interpretation — and may have roiled the coming talks by saying in Warsaw that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. A key demand from Putin, even before his troops rolled into Ukraine on February 24, was that it renounce its stated intention of eventually joining NATO.
The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt.
Kyiv rejected the proposal, and in his interview with Russian journalists,
Zelensky accused Putin of dragging out negotiations and prolonging the conflict.
NATO’s 1949 treaty gives any European nation the right to apply for membership, and US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said in January that “we will not slam the door shut on NATO’s open-door policy”.
But NATO members have said Ukraine membership is a distant option at best. Were Kyiv to join the 30-member Western alliance, NATO would be committed to help defend it against any future attack.
The new round of talks come as Russia has de facto control over the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in the country’s eastern Donbas region. The head of Ukraine’s Lugansk separatist region said it may hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia — a move immediately slammed by Kyiv.
Top American diplomats clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, as supporters and critics of President Joe Biden played down his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
Biden’s comments in Poland on Saturday also included a statement calling Putin a “butcher” and appeared to be a sharp escalation of the U.S. approach to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.