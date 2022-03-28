Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Ahead of Fresh Peace Talks, Zelenskyy Warns of World War III; US, Germany to Send Fuel to Ukraine to End Deficit

Read more

media to refrain from reporting. Zelenskiy spoke in Russian throughout, as he has done in previous speeches when targeting a Russian audience.

The UN estimates that at least 1,100 civilians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced in a devastating war that has gone on far longer than Moscow leaders expected.

The new talks — starting in Turkey on either Monday or Tuesday, according to conflicting reports — come after the Russian army said it would begin focusing on eastern Ukraine in a move some analysts saw as a scaling back of Moscow’s ambitions.

But US President Joe Biden questioned that interpretation — and may have roiled the coming talks by saying in Warsaw that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. A key demand from Putin, even before his troops rolled into Ukraine on February 24, was that it renounce its stated intention of eventually joining NATO.

The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt.

Kyiv rejected the proposal, and in his interview with Russian journalists,

Zelensky accused Putin of dragging out negotiations and prolonging the conflict.

NATO’s 1949 treaty gives any European nation the right to apply for membership, and US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said in January that “we will not slam the door shut on NATO’s open-door policy”.

But NATO members have said Ukraine membership is a distant option at best. Were Kyiv to join the 30-member Western alliance, NATO would be committed to help defend it against any future attack.

The new round of talks come as Russia has de facto control over the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in the country’s eastern Donbas region. The head of Ukraine’s Lugansk separatist region said it may hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia — a move immediately slammed by Kyiv.

Top American diplomats clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, as supporters and critics of President Joe Biden played down his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

Biden’s comments in Poland on Saturday also included a statement calling Putin a “butcher” and appeared to be a sharp escalation of the U.S. approach to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

