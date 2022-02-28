CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ukraine-Russia War: Moscow, Kyiv Plan 'Second Round' of Conflict Talks

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

'We agreed to keep the negotiations going,' the Russian delegation head, Vladimir Medinsky said.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will return to their capital cities for consultations and have plans for fresh talks, both sides announced Monday after meeting for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week. “The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for a second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.

“We agreed to keep the negotiations going," the Russian delegation head, Vladimir Medinsky said.

first published:February 28, 2022, 22:36 IST