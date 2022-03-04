Ukraine Says 'Essential' Equipment at Nuclear Plant Not Affected by Fire, US Sees No High Radiation Indication

The “essential" equipment at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant is unaffected by a fire there, the UN’s atomic watchdog said local officials told it Friday.

“#Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected ‘essential’ equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a tweet.

As per a Reuters report, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station “are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down".

Granholm said on Twitter she had just spoken with Ukraine’s energy minister about the situation at the plant, where a fire broke out during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility," Granholm said.

A fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, broke out in a training building outside the plant’s perimeter after an attack by Russian troops, the state emergency service said in a statement on Friday.

Separately, the plant’s director told Ukraine 24 television that radiation security had been secured at the site.

(With AFP and Reuters inputs)

