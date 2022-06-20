Ukraine Says Food Warehouse in Odesa Destroyed in Russian Missile Attack

A food warehouse in the Black Sea port of Odesa was destroyed in a Russian missile attack on Monday but no civilians were killed, the Ukrainian military said.

The Operational Command “South” said Russian forces fired 14 missiles at southern Ukraine during a three-hour barrage “in impotent anger at the successes of our troops.” Russia’s military did not immediately comment on the reports.

Explosions rocked Odesa after the Russia-installed head of the Crimea region, annexed by Moscow in 2014, said Ukrainian forces had attacked drilling platforms owned by a Crimean oil and gas company in the Black Sea off Ukraine’s southern coast.

Three people were wounded, and a search was under way for seven workers, he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said the drilling platforms were located 71 km (44 miles) from Odesa. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports of the attack.

