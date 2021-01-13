Ukraine Says It Will Hold To Account Those Accused Of Meddling In U.S. Election

KYIV: Ukraine will do everything in its power to hold to account those accused of meddling in elections in the United States, Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on several Ukrainian individuals and entities, accusing them of U.S. election interference and associating with a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker linked to efforts by President Donald Trump’s allies to dig up dirt on President-elect Joe Biden and his son.

