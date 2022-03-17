CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Ukraine Says Russia Strikes Mariupol Theatre Sheltering Residents, Moscow Denies Attack
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Says Russia Strikes Mariupol Theatre Sheltering Residents, Moscow Denies Attack

Ukrainian soldiers on guard in Irpin, a northwest suburb of capital Kyiv, which has endured days of heavy bombardment. (Image for representation: Sergei SUPINSKY/AFP)

In Moscow, the defence ministry said its forces had not struck the building and instead accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing it up.

Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering on Wednesday, Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

The ministry said many people were trapped in the theatre and accused Russia of committing a war crime. It said the number of casualties was not yet known. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Russia denies targeting civilians. In Moscow, the defence ministry said its forces had not struck the building and instead accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing it up, RIA news agency said.

It did not give evidence to back up the claim. Russia had previously accused the battalion of preventing civilians from leaving the city, which has come under heavy bombardment.

Maxar Technologies, a private U.S. company, distributed satellite imagery that it said was collected on March 14 and showed the word "children" in large Russian script painted on the ground outside the red-roofed Mariupol Drama Theatre.

Maxar said it would distribute new images of the theatre as soon as it has them.

first published:March 17, 2022, 09:55 IST