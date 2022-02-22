Ukraine Says Time for 'Tough Sanctions' Against Russia as US, Allies Join Chorus

Ukraine demanded severe sanctions against Russia on Tuesday as Western diplomats debated whether Moscow’s decision to deploy troops to rebel-held eastern Ukraine is enough to trigger massive economic punishment.

In a statement issued during a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was working with Kyiv’s Western friends “to impose tough sanctions against the Russian Federation."

Meanwhile, the United States is also coordinating with allies and will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent ”peacekeeping” forces there, U.S. officials said.

”Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening.

”We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and told Russia’s defense ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to ”keep the peace,” heightening tension with the West over Ukraine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

