1-MIN READ

Ukraine Scraps Weekend Lockdowns Against COVID Pandemic: PM

KYIV: Ukraine has lifted weekend lockdown restrictions in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic but is still considering whether to introduce a tighter lockdown at a later stage, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. Shmygal told a televised government meeting that the measure had brought down the spread of cases and stabilized the situation in hospitals.

